Xavier Woods Goes Old School With Autograph From Pat Sajak And Vanna White

Whether it's his hosting duties on G4, his YouTube series "UpUpDownDown," or that one time he and fellow New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston battled the Elite in "Street Fighter," the cat has long been out of the bag regarding the fact that Xavier Woods is a big fan of video games. So it's only natural that Woods would find a way to bring video games into the picture while hanging out at "Wheel of Fortune" with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Woods appeared on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" recently, the start of a collaboration between WWE and the popular gameshow brand, and on Tuesday morning posted behind-the-scenes video from that appearance on the "UpUpDownDown" channel. In the video, Woods presents both Sajak and White with an NES cartridge of the 1985 "Wheel of Fortune" video game. Sajak would sign the cartridge and then, much to Woods' apparent surprise and delight, gave the copy to White, who also signed it.

All in all, the trip to "Wheel of Fortune" appears to have been a solid one for Woods. In another video released to the "UpUpDownDown" channel, Woods revealed that he won $96,000 during his run on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." The money will go to Gamers Outreach, a nonprofit organization that provides entertainment to hospitalized families via play. Woods also revealed the signed cartridge would be going on his shelf.

Woods will now look to bring his attention back to the ring, where he and Kingston are on a bit of a roll at the moment — the duo was victorious this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," defeating Maximum Male Models.