WWE Star And AEW's Wheeler Yuta Attend World Series Game Together

The metaphorical Forbidden Door has commonly been opened between AEW and various other promotions such as NJPW and Impact Wrestling — with WWE not being one opened very often. For John Cena's 20-year anniversary with WWE, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages congratulating Cena on his achievement; outside of that and an appearance by Jericho on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions," AEW and WWE have remained separate entities.

However, many stars from AEW are friends with those in WWE, which would allow for some to hang out outside of their normal work environments. AEW referee Bryce Remsburg tweeted out a photo of him, AEW star Wheeler Yuta, and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak at game three of the World Series, all repping Philadelphia Phillies merchandise, and said: "A truly wild wild card appears! Legal🦅 #RedOctober." Gulak quoted the tweet and said: "The Phorbidden Door! #RedOctober #WorldSeries." The misspelling in Forbidden Door is not accidental, as the first letter was replaced by "Ph" due to the city which all three men were repping. Luckily for them, the Phillies walked away with the 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

Yuta and Gulak have never crossed paths in a ring, however, they have similar stories in that they have both worked the independent scene, making a name for themselves prior to signing with a major wrestling company. Both men made their way through CZW and wound up on TV. Gulak does not see an immense amount of TV time anymore, however, he has been with the company since 2016 where he began his WWE career as part of the now-defunct 205 Live. Yuta is consistently on TV as part of the Blackpool Combat Club, with his most recent AEW match being when he teamed with Claudio Castagnoli against Jericho and Daniel Garcia on October 26.