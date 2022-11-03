Samu Gives Blunt Response When Asked If Logan Paul Deserves WWE Title Shot

Logan Paul and his brother Jake are divisive figures in the worlds of combat sports and entertainment. Barring an international incident, Paul is set to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend. Reigns' relative Samu doesn't see the appeal.

Samu was asked by Sportskeeda's Bill Apter if he feels Paul deserves to face Reigns on Saturday.

"No," Samu said bluntly, "but he's a good athlete."

Paul has been upfront about understanding the doubts of fans and colleagues, promising they will be forced to respect him after Saturday's match. Paul's athleticism has turned heads since his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he and The Miz defeated the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Miz betrayed Paul, leading to a bout at SummerSlam which Paul also won.

Paul signed a contract with WWE in June, one of the first major signings under the new leadership of Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Logan Paul has said that he thinks it is "inevitable" that his brother Jake will join him in WWE, and Jake recently teased that he might back up his brother this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Reigns and Samu are cousins in the legendary Anoa'i family. Reigns' father Sika Anoa'i is the brother of Samu's father Afa. As a member of The Headshrinkers, Samu is a former WWE World Tag Team Champion alongside The Usos' father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.



