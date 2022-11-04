AEW Drops New CM Punk Merchandise Amid Exit Rumors

Even as all signs point to CM Punk's inevitable AEW exit, the promotion has released new merchandise featuring the former two-time AEW World Champion.

The ShopAEW website dropped its new "Holiday 2022 Ornament" series recently, and a limited edition "CM Punk 2.5 Inch Round Glass Ornament" is one of the featured items. As per the listing, only 200 items are up for sale. Punk's new merch is presently featured under the "New Arrivals" section on the homepage of ShopAEW, alongside similar ornaments for Sting, Young Bucks, Adam Cole, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Dr. Britt Baker, FTR and Danhausen.

It is being widely reported that Punk and AEW are currently negotiating a contract buyout, which would bring to an end Punk's short-lived stint with the promotion. The veteran wrestler is currently sidelined with a torn triceps injury, on top of being suspended for his role in the infamous backstage melee at the All Out pay-per-view in September. Even if Punk were to return to AEW programming, he'd be unlikely to do so anytime before mid-2023, per several reports.

On Wednesday, AEW brought back Punk's friend-turned-foe Colt Cabana to "AEW Dynamite" for a match against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Subsequently, several reports noted that Cabana's return was a confirmation from AEW that Punk was indeed done with the promotion. Furthermore, a report from Fightful Select suggested that Cabana's return was a "huge signal to WWE" that Punk was gone from AEW, with one source close to Punk and Cabana ruling out the possibility of two men "ever working together again." Shortly before Punk's expletive-filled tirade at All Out, several outlets reported that Cabana was being kept off AEW TV due to Punk, something that Punk vehemently denied.