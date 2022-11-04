Sasha Banks And Naomi Pulled From Vulture Festival Due To 'Scheduling Conflict'

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been pulled from the upcoming Vulture Festival due to an "unforeseen scheduling conflict," according to the event's organizers.

On Thursday, the organizers of the pop culture festival sent out the following notice to fans who had purchased tickets to watch the former WWE Superstars in person.

"Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu are no longer able to participate in their event on Saturday, November 12th at 8 pm. We will go ahead and refund your purchase automatically, and please respond to this email if you prefer to exchange it for another Vulture Festival ticket. We appreciate your understanding."

Last week, Vulture Festival announced that fans would get the opportunity to "just vibe for like an hour" in the presence of Banks and Naomi, as the wrestlers look back on "some of their favorite memories, play some games, and maybe even do a little dancing."

Fans on social media believe Banks & Naomi pulling out of the event could be directly related to their rumored WWE comeback. As reported earlier, Banks was backstage at a WWE house show in Mexico City last weekend, the first instance of The Boss attending a WWE event since her infamous walkout on May 16. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Banks attending a WWE event was a clear sign that "relations between the WWE and Banks aren't negative right now."

Banks and Naomi were also spotted hanging out with several WWE Superstars at the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Los Angeles last week.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were reportedly working with expiring contracts prior to their walkout on May 16, and a recent report suggested that there have been "hang-ups" in negotiations between the two sides regarding a potential return. Several reports have previously noted that Banks & Naomi would almost assuredly sign new contracts if they were to return to WWE.