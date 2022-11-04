Jade Cargill Gives Her Thoughts On The Elite

Jade Cargill is well on her way to a 50-0 record to begin her pro wrestling career. Many fans are seeing her reach elite status and the TBS Champion knows that game recognizes game.

The Elite are seemingly on the precipice of making a return to AEW television following their suspension for the backstage brawl after the All Out pay-per-view. Mysterious vignettes have played over the course of the last two weeks featuring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Cargill was asked about her thoughts on what an Elite return could mean for AEW.

"You guys are just gonna have to watch," she said on "Ten Count." "They're a fantastic group. I love Kenny Omega and I love The Young Bucks. It's gonna be something you guys are gonna have to pay attention to. Just get ready for a thrill of a ride."

The Bucks and Omega were ready for a new ride as AEW World Trios Champions after winning the inaugural tournament to become the first title holders at All Out. However, Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson got themselves involved in a backstage fight with CM Punk following the event and the threesome was suspended. Along with Punk, The Elite has been off television ever since, but with the investigation into the incident being completed and no apparent legal issues in further question, fans are set to see the three AEW Executive Vice Presidents return in the near future.

Cargill currently finds herself in a feud with Nyla Rose, who stole the TBS Title from the champ. Cargill did successfully defeat Marina Shafir on this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite."

