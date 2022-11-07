Davey Richards Teases 2023 Could Be 'Interesting Year' For Trios Titles

Trios wrestling, long popular in Mexico and Japan, is sweeping the nation. AEW introduced their AEW World Trios Championships this summer, which join the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships. The current AEW World Trios Champions are the Death Triangle who have held the titles for nearly two months and the current ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions are Dalton Castle and The Boys who won the titles back in July.

Former Impact World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards has had two major partners throughout his in-ring career — Rocky Romero and Eddie Edwards. While the three men have never teamed in trios action alongside each other, Richards was asked about the three men going after six man gold together and had this to say. "We'll see what happens, man," Richards said while on the "Battleground Podcast." "2023 will be an interesting year. We'll see what happens."

Richards has won seven major Tag Titles between Impact and ROH alongside Edwards as the American Wolves and three with Romero as No Remorse Corps between ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Richards continued his praise for his two tag team partners. "Rocky is just, he's so versatile; he can do any style," Richards said. "You can kind of plug in any match, any format, any opponent, and he can go in there and vibe ... When me and Eddie are on, there is no one in the world that can touch us. I firmly believe we're the best tag team in the world ... I'm very blessed to have guys that could really carry me. They're both just so good, man."

