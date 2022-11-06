Big E Picks His NASCAR Championship 4 Favorite

Since his unfortunate neck injury suffered earlier this year on an episode of "WWE Smackdown," Big E has been making the most of his time off. Most notably, Big E has regularly traveled to support the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, the team he played defensive line for ahead of his WWE career.

More recently, Big E has been selected to introduce the NASCAR Championship 4, a race between four of the best racers in the organization: Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, and former Monday Night "RAW" guest host Joey Logano. His introductions of the four championship contenders bared similarities to his usual New Day introduction, though obviously with its own unique spin.

When asked who his favorite to win was among the four competitors, Big E remained as unbiased as possible while still giving his answer. "I can't pick a favorite... but I think [about] what Ross Chastain did on turns three and four, and that gets me percolating a little bit." The former WWE Champion admits, "But I have to be impartial as your MC."

This is far from the first time Big E has done the honors of doing an introduction for a major sporting event. During his time as WWE Champion, Big E famously introduced both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ahead of their third boxing match on October 9th, 2021.

While Big E is having a big start to his week outside the ring, his New Day brethren are set for a big one inside of it. On Friday, November 11, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge The Usos for the Unified Tag Team Championships in an attempt to stop the champs from surpassing their record as the longest-reigning WWE tag team champions in history.