MVP Gives His Thoughts On People Comparing Omos To The Great Khali

The match between Braun Strowman and Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel has proven to be one that has got the wrestling world talking, largely due to Braun Strowman's tweets in the aftermath. However, while the "Monster of all Monsters" is the person a lot of people are discussing, MVP has taken the time to praise Omos, taking a shot at anyone who compared him to previous giants.

MVP tweeted, "I hope you people that foolishly compared @TheGiantOmos to Khali or Gonzalez step on a Lego, barefoot!!! At night." Omos came up short in Saudi Arabia, with Strowman getting the victory after one of his Running Powerslams, despite an impressive showing. He had to perform without MVP by his side, and it was reported that the WWE veteran wasn't in attendance because he's a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in Saudi Arabia.

MVP was written out of the match on the go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" when he was dropped with a trio of Running Powerslams from Strowman. It is currently unknown whether WWE is going to bring him back to television immediately whenever Omos is next shown, or if he will continue to sell the injuries for a longer period.

The former Universal Champion was also proud of the performance Omos put together, as he shared his respects for Omos on Twitter, while also taking a shot at other wrestlers when saying, "no one cares about all these floppy floppers." His comments have not gone down well on social media, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, and Mustafa Ali all taking the time to address what Strowman had to say. In a follow-up tweet from Strowman, he claimed to respect all of his peers, no matter what style they bring to the ring.