Nick Jackson Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out

Since the infamous brawl following AEW All Out back in September, none of the wrestlers involved have been seen on television, but Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks has now made his first public appearance since the situation took place. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was at a recent NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, where he was shown throwing out t-shirts to the fans from the court.

During his appearance, Jackson was presented as "part of AEW," which is yet another positive sign that the Bucks could be making their return to television soon, alongside their Elite partner, Kenny Omega. The investigation into the physical altercation that took place following CM Punk's media scrum comments has reportedly concluded, and since that point, the three Elite members have reportedly been backstage at "AEW Dynamite," interacting with the roster once again.

The Elite have also been shown on television as part of the show in a series of vignettes, which have seen clips of the three men appearing and then fading away, being digitally removed from those clips. The inaugural AEW World Trios Champions are expected to be back on television soon, and it has been reported they could be involved in a major match at the upcoming Full Gear PPV against current champions Death Triangle.

When it comes to the others involved in the fight, former producer Ace Steel has been released from the company, while AEW is reportedly negotiating a buy-out of Punk's contract, as his future in the wrestling business appears to be up in the air. AEW CEO Tony Khan has avoided talking about the incident or its fallout since it took place.