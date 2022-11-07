Backstage News On How WWE Crew Felt About Recent Saudi Arabia Trip

There was quite a bit of uncertainty going into this year's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Just days before the event, a report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that the Saudi Arabian government worried of a potential imminent attack from Iran. The Iranian government denied the claim.

WWE of course ultimately went through with Crown Jewel, and everything thankfullyy looks to have gone off without a hitch. Fightful reports that the general feeling from the performers is that this was "one of the easier trips to and from Saudi Arabia." There was some uneasiness about the possible threat from Iran, but it appears to have been smooth traveling. This isn't the first time a WWE show in Saudi Arabia has led to some concerns over safety. Fans won't soon forget the plane incident in Saudi Arabia back in 2019. Many WWE superstars were stuck in the country and were forced to miss that week's "SmackDown" show. At the time, WWE blamed mechanical issues in an official statement. However, multiple reports surfaced, with sources saying that WWE's statement was a lie, and that the Saudi Arabian government wasn't allowing the WWE crew to depart.

During a live stream on the now-defunct Mixer platform, AJ Styles shared his take on what transpired. He said the talent wasn't being allowed to board the plane, and he was told it was due to a fuel truck being in the way. He said that was followed by paperwork issues. Styles claimed that once the performers were finally allowed on the plane, they were told that something was broken and had to be fixed before departure. Considering WWE's enormous profits from the Saudi Arabian deal though, fans shouldn't expect the agreement to end anytime