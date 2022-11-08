The Biggest Controversies To Hit AEW So Far

As the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States, AEW has managed to get heads turning for its variety of in-ring styles and sports-oriented presentation. In spite of its highs, the organization has also experienced many lows. Company management has mishandled situations, with Tony Khan being a promoter in his infancy still having much to learn about running a territory. There's the talent aspect as well, as a stable locker room is dependent on the civil coexistence amongst its wrestlers. With this in mind, performers will inevitably butt heads with management having to pick up the pieces and maintain order. This is apparent as the roster bloats with the acquisition of new talent, who are all vying for a spot on television. It's also worth noting that wrestlers are celebrities, expected to preserve an image that fits in line with the company. As public figures, they are subject to scrutiny for present and even past actions.

2022 in particular has seen several problems in the company's booking structure and corporate hierarchy coming to light, with claims of "backstage chaos" causing discourse among the online wrestling community. That's not to say all hope is lost for Khan and the EVPs, as they'll hopefully learn from their mistakes and use them to improve the young company as it continues growing. Nonetheless, AEW has survived many obstacles and will have to endure more as time goes on. Here are 15 of AEW's biggest controversies to date.