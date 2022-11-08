MJF's Return To AEW TV Announced

The big story of Tuesday so far is AEW star MJF going Hollywood. The "Salt of the Earth" was announced for his first major movie role today, having been cast as Lance Von Erich, the kayfabe Von Erich brother, in the upcoming biopic of the famous wrestling family "The Iron Claw." At the end of the day though, MJF is still a wrestler, and wrestling fans can also look forward to seeing him on a wrestling show this week.

Earlier this afternoon on Twitter, AEW made the following announcement regarding MJF's status for tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite." "TOMORROW on Wednesday Night 'AEW Dynamite', we'll hear from MJF, the #1 contender challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Full Gear, for the first time since he was attacked by Stokely Hathaway & The Firm!" the tweet read.

That attack, as noted by AEW, was two weeks ago on "Dynamite" and came after MJF confronted Hathaway and The Firm while they were attacking Moxley, after he had warned them not to, and proceeded to fire his "stable on retainer." Ultimately MJF would be left laying from the attack, which was punctuated by W. Morrissey chokeslamming MJF through the timekeeper's table. Between the betrayal by his former associates, his new movie role, and his upcoming title match with Moxley on November 19 at Full Gear, MJF will have no shortage of topics to cover on tomorrow's "Dynamite." The show will air out of Boston, Massachusetts at its usual time of 8 PM EST on TBS.