Austin Theory's WWE MITB Cash-In Wasn't Listed Internally And More Raw Notes

This week's "WWE Raw" emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The show ended with a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in from this year's briefcase holder Austin Theory. He decided to turn over his guaranteed title opportunity for a shot at taking the United States Championship off a less-than-100% Seth Rollins but his efforts wound up unsuccessful, thanks to interference from Bobby Lashley.

Lashley initially answered Rollins' open challenge for the U.S. Title. However, he couldn't help himself from attacking Rollins before the bell rang to make their contest official and ended up being escorted to the back after putting Rollins through the announce table. That's when Theory made his way out.

However, according to Fightful, Theory's call to cash in was not listed internally for the night's show, perhaps to keep it from coming out and spoiling the surprise. That wasn't the only thing not listed on the evening's run sheet either. Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke was not listed as being a 24/7 Championship match. Cross would defeat Brooke for the belt, but she dumped the gold in a trash can backstage sort of.

Backstage producer Shane Helms also appears to have been given the week off after being away from home while helping Logan Paul prepare for his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel this past weekend. Paul had said that Helms has been crucial to his in-ring development; his work seems to have paid off as Paul's match with Reigns has been well-received across the board.