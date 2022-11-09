Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.

"They gotta keep their eye on that Sami Zayn," Samu told Sportskeeda Wrestling. "I don't trust many people, but outsiders ... especially when they come in trying to kiss so much butt ... I have faith in The Bloodline and they're holding down the fort pretty good and I don't think anything is crumbling yet."

The addition of Zayn is one that not many would have predicted when The Bloodline first formed in late 2020 with just Reigns, Heyman, and Jey Uso. Samu says the core of the group is not easily fooled.

"These kids were brought up in the industry so they not no fools. They can see the writing on the wall when it comes. As far as The Usos, if they smell something funny about Zayn, there must be a reason for that and I'm sure time will tell."

Samu also commented on whether he sees any good in Zayn.

"You try to see the good in a lot of people," Samu added. "I haven't found his side yet. You know, what's he up to? What's making him click? I see that he has a lot of things that are deceiving about him."

