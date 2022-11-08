Scrypts Interrupts Booker T And Vic Joseph On WWE NXT

Scrypts struck again on "WWE NXT." During Tuesday night's episode, while Vic Joseph and Booker T were talking, they were interrupted by the lights in the arena suddenly darkening for the latest cryptic message from Scrypts. The message revealed that whoever it is will be coming soon to "NXT."

"My name is written on the walls," the message was read in an ominous voice. "My voice sounds through the halls and soon, I'll be in 'NXT' to watch the whole thing fall. Pain is truly among thee, imagine what will happen, has happened. As it was always meant to be."

Vignettes started to air on the October 25 episode of "NXT," when an unknown person threatened to "rip all of 'NXT' apart" through voicemails to the WWE Performance Center. The following week, on the November 1 "NXT," Scrypts was seen spray painting their name on the walls of the Performance Center and implying that they were being ignored by WWE management and missed out on a job with the promotion.

"NXT" is no stranger to cryptic vignettes or mysterious wrestlers wanting to disrupt the establishment. At the same time that Scrypts was teasing their debut, The daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ava Raine, was unmasked and revealed to be the newest member of Joe Gacy's faction Schism. During Tuesday night's episode, Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes with the help of interference by Raine. Grimes had been feuding with Schism for some time and on the October 18 "NXT," Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson teamed with Grimes to defeat Gacy and The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler).