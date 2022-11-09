Backstage News On When Sheamus Will Rejoin WWE On The Road

Sheamus hasn't been seen on WWE television since the October 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when he was attacked by The Bloodline following a match against Solo Sikoa. However, according to PWInsider, the Celtic Warrior will be bringing the bangers back to WWE this week, as he is scheduled for the upcoming "SmackDown" taping in Indianapolis.

WWE had announced that Sheamus had suffered a non-displaced fracture near his elbow during the beatdown from Roman Reigns' group, but in reality, the company was simply writing him off television because he was getting married. The Irishman was allowed some time to prepare and enjoy his wedding, which had several wrestlers, including Drew McIntyre and Claudio Castagnoli, in attendance, and he's been relaxing with his new wife ever since.

Sheamus is now gearing up to get back on the road, and he is likely going to be wanting revenge against the men who put him out of action. Reigns was the only member of The Bloodline not involved in the attack, but the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could still end up feeling the wrath of Sheamus when he gets back into the ring. Throughout Sheamus' absence, his fellow Brawling Brutes, Butch and Ridge Holland, have continued feuding against the group. The two Englishmen were unsuccessful in their attempt to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and Jimmy and Jey now have the chance to become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history if they can beat The New Day this week. Meanwhile, with WWE Survivor Series right around the corner, The Bloodline are expected to compete in WarGames, and Sheamus' return could time perfectly for him to be on the other side of that potential match.