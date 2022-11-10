Renee Paquette Gives Creative Insight Into AEW Promo With MJF

Renee Paquette recently signed with AEW. Since her debut in her home country of Canada, Paquette has served as a backstage interviewer on a weekly basis, grabbing a word with talent such as Christian Cage and MJF. The latter is often regarded as one of the best talkers in the company, as evidenced by the amount of time he typically commands on the mic. However, while appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Paquette revealed why she was intrigued to be part of an interview segment with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"I was happy to see that I was doing a promo with MJF pretty early on, because I kind of wanted to witness what he does up close like that," Paquette explained. "I used to do a lot of promos with Paul Heyman and that's something, like that, like, kind of performance. I like being able to work with people like that because it gives me so much to do," she added, "even if it's just a small facial reaction or something," she added. "That's what I love getting to do, stuff like that. So it was fun getting to do some of that stuff with MJF."

Their encounter took place on "AEW Dynamite" on October 26, with Paquette asking MJF about his upcoming match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley — Paquette's real-life husband. During the interaction, he rudely told Paquette to shut her mouth when she called him out for being disrespectful. MJF also promised not to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring during his Full Gear main event match with Moxley for the title.

