Matt Cardona Wishes Suspended NWA Star The Best In Their Future Endeavors

NWA Hard Times 3 is coming up this weekend, which makes it a good thing that the NWA has been discussed in every corner of the wrestling world this past week. Unfortunately, hardly any of that discussion has been based around the pay-per-view, with the focus instead going towards owner Billy Corgan's remarks on a potential NWA EmPowerrr 2, and the suspension/impending departure of long time NWA top star Nick Aldis, who gave his notice last weekend.

As such, Matt Cardona, who is scheduled to challenge NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch this weekend in a three-way match also featuring Tyrus, has been spending just as much time reacting to and answering questions regarding the Aldis situation as he has his upcoming title match. And he did so again today when he appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote Hard Times 3.

"I didn't know if this was legit or not, because something similar happened before NWA 74," Cardona said. "I was like 'Oh. Another Billy/Nick thing.' But apparently this is legit. Nick and I, we never saw eye to eye, but he is a hell of a talent. He definitely represented the NWA with class. He was the face of the NWA for so many years.