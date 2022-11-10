Matt Cardona Wishes Suspended NWA Star The Best In Their Future Endeavors
NWA Hard Times 3 is coming up this weekend, which makes it a good thing that the NWA has been discussed in every corner of the wrestling world this past week. Unfortunately, hardly any of that discussion has been based around the pay-per-view, with the focus instead going towards owner Billy Corgan's remarks on a potential NWA EmPowerrr 2, and the suspension/impending departure of long time NWA top star Nick Aldis, who gave his notice last weekend.
As such, Matt Cardona, who is scheduled to challenge NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch this weekend in a three-way match also featuring Tyrus, has been spending just as much time reacting to and answering questions regarding the Aldis situation as he has his upcoming title match. And he did so again today when he appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote Hard Times 3.
"I didn't know if this was legit or not, because something similar happened before NWA 74," Cardona said. "I was like 'Oh. Another Billy/Nick thing.' But apparently this is legit. Nick and I, we never saw eye to eye, but he is a hell of a talent. He definitely represented the NWA with class. He was the face of the NWA for so many years.
Matt Cardona Reveals What Caused Animosity Between Him and Nick Aldis
"He looked like a million bucks, he talked like a million bucks, he wrestled like a million bucks. He's a star. I don't know exactly what happened between him and Billy, but it doesn't bother me personally or professionally. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
Cardona's comments about never seeing eye to eye with Aldis prompted co-host Bully Ray to ask what caused the friction between the two, who were originally scheduled to wrestle at NWA Alwayz Ready earlier this year before Cardona suffered an injury. Ultimately, the animosity, according to Cardona, was caused by a very simple factor.
"He wanted to be the top guy, I wanted to be the top guy," Cardona said. "In this business, in my opinion, if you don't want to be at the top, why you in it? I respect the hell out of Nick, his work ethic, his passion, and we were just two guys fighting for that top spot."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription