Orange Cassidy And Other AEW Stars Ride Zamboni At NHL Game

Professional wrestling stars have commonly appeared at sports games in order to help get eyes on their product. The latest example saw Ricky Starks, All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill all appear in the Prudential Center on Thursday, November 11, 2022. The Prudential Center is the home of the New Jersey Devils who faced, and defeated, the Ottawa Senators last night.

Cassidy, Cargill, and Starks, who had all appeared on Dynamite the night before, were seen in the Prudential Center "having a little joyride on the zamboni," with the Prudential Center also tweeting out photos of the three AEW stars. Prior to the three competitors riding in the zamboni, the Prudential Center tweeted out: "Having a blast with the @AEW crew tonight! Make sure you buy tickets to next Friday and Saturday night's shows! More info at the link in our bio."

The Prudential Center is where AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear, will take place. Cassidy is not currently scheduled to have a match on the show, however, he could wind up defending his All-Atlantic Championship. Starks is currently in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and will be facing off against Lance Archer in the first round. If Starks defeats Archer and the winner of Brian Cage vs Dante Martin, he will be move on to Full Gear. Cargill is the only competitor who was at the New Jersey Devils game who already has a match officially set for Full Gear; Cargill will be defending her TBS Championship against Nyla Rose, who is claiming to be the TBS Champion since she stole the physical belt from Cargill. The main event of Full Gear will see MJF challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in what will be a rematch of their All Out 2020 match — a contest won by Moxley.