Vincent Takes International Booking As WWE Rumors Swirl

It was a little over a month ago that former Ring of Honor stars Vincent and Dutch were reportedly spotted backstage at an episode of "WWE Raw", naturally prompting speculation about their future. That was then followed by a report soon after that suggested the two were being considered for roles in a stable headed by Bray Wyatt. And while there's no word on Dutch's status, it can be confirmed that Vincent will have a presence on a wrestling show this Friday night.

Unfortunately for those hoping for his WWE debut, Vincent's appearance won't be on "SmackDown" Friday night. Instead, Vincent can be seen wrestling for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in Arena Mexico. The former ROH star, whose CMLL appearance was announced earlier in the week, will team with El Mesias, best known as Mil Muertes from Lucha Underground, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Yota Tsuji to take on Blue Panther, Soberano Jr., and Valiente.

While Vincent was part of two joint CMLL-ROH shows that occurred in September 2019, this will be his first official match in Arena Mexico, and his first match in Mexico period. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Vincent's CMLL appearance is a one-off before he signs with a U.S. promotion, or if he will continue making appearances for the oldest pro wrestling promotion in the world.

While it's unclear how he got the booking, it should be noted that Vincent is connected to CMLL via former Kingdom teammate turned rival Matt Taven. Taven has appeared in CMLL several times over the years, most recently competing in the 2022 Gran Prix Internacional over the summer, just before Taven and fellow Kingdom members Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett signed with AEW.