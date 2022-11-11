Rhea Ripley Reveals Where You Can Find Triple H Before WWE Shows

From the start of her WWE career, Rhea Ripley has worked closely with Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, whether that be in "NXT UK," "NXT," or the main roster. It is clear that WWE's Chief Content Officer thinks highly of her. When it comes to how Ripley views him taking charge on the main roster, she revealed to Wes Styles that "it's fantastic" so far.

"It feels like the way that 'NXT' felt when I was there which was very warming and family sort of vibes," she said. "Everyone wanted to help each other and just have a fun time, but also make the best product that we could."

Levesque has been praised by members of the WWE roster, fans, and legends in the business since taking on his current role. The WWE Hall Of Famer is known for working closely with the talent, and Ripley said he's "helpful with everything" when it comes to booking the shows.

"I love the fact that Triple H is down by the ring before the show, and you get to talk to him and we get to throw ideas back and forth," Ripley said. "He explains things in a different way and it's very hands-on. That's one thing that I think I love the most. He makes you feel like you know exactly what's going on instead of guessing and then being nervous that you're going to stop something up."

Ripley says Levesque is "just like such a father figure" to her. She recently got back to in-ring action and has even had the chance to interact with some of the male talents, including Luke Gallows.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Wes Styles YouTube channel with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.