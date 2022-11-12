Jungle Boy Issues Challenge For Big Stipulation Match At AEW Full Gear

A big match has been added to the card for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will square off with Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage Match.

During this past Friday's "Rampage", Perry came face to face with Luchasaurus and his ally, Christian Cage, in a verbal altercation. Cage expressed his frustrations with Perry costing Luchasaurus his match against Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix for the All-Atlantic Championship last week.

"The two of you have cost me everything," Perry said in response to Cage's comments. "You (Luchasaurus) wasted three years of my life that I will never get back. Every single time that I have had a chance to fight back and to get some revenge, the two of you have found a way to stack all of the odds against me, and it's worked every single time. So, you know what? I'm going to go ahead and take that power away from you, and I'm going to stack all of the odds against myself."

Cage betrayed Perry after Perry and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks on the Road Rager edition of "Dynamite" back in June. Luchasaurus joined Cage shortly after, but once again stood by Perry after Fyter Fest: Week Two. The reunion was short-lived though, as Luchasaurus turned his back on Perry for good at All Out in September to help Cage defeat Perry in their match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.