A top AEW star made his triumphant return to the company during the Fyter Fest Night Three episode of “Dynamite”.

After Luchasaurus and Christian Cage scored a quick victory over the Varsity Blonds, the two men celebrated in the ring as Luchasaurus hoisted Cage up on his shoulders. Jungle Boy’s music hit and he came out to a huge pop with a chair in hand. Luchasaurus inserted himself between Cage and Jungle Boy as he made his way down the entrance ramp. The two men stared down one another before Luchasaurus stepped aside, effectively turing on Cage and reforming Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy headed into the ring as Cage sprinted away. Jungle Boy pursued him through the audience, up the steps of the seating bowl, and out into the arena concourse.

Jungle Boy suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of last month. It is not known exactly when the injury was sustained, but it had been speculated that it happened at some point during the tag team ladder match between Jurassic Express and the Young Bucks. That’s the match where the Bucks won the AEW Tag Team Titles.

It’s also possible that the injury may have occurred after the match, when Cage officially turned on Jungle Boy. Cage delivered the Killswitch and the Conchairto before getting into a verbal altercation with Jungle Boy’s mother and sister at ringside.

The following week, Luchasaurus aligned himself with Cage after Cage cut a scathing promo on Jungle Boy. He offered Luchasaurus an opportunity to join him and the monster took him up on his offer. Under Cage’s guidance, Luchasaurus was a dominant force in AEW over the past several weeks.

