Freddie Prinze Jr. Takes Pride In Not Watching 'Goofy' WWE PLE

It's been a bit now since WWE Crown Jewel aired from Saudi Arabia, and since then the WWE has been quick to let everyone know just how great the premium live event performed from a viewership perspective. Unfortunately for WWE, not everyone tuned in to see Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, among other matches, including one of the most recognizable members of wrestling media.

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer and star of "Wing Commander" Freddie Prinze Jr. made the following declaration regarding WWE's Saudi Arabia trip.

"I say the following with pride; I did not watch a single minute of the Crown Jewel, and my life is so much better for it," Prinze Jr. said. "Even if it was great, I do not believe in it. I think it is a goofy pay per view."

Frequent listeners of Wrestling With Freddie will not be shocked by Prinze Jr.'s revelations. The "Summer Catch" lead stated on last week's episode of the podcast that he would, at least, not be watching the main event match between Reigns and Paul for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, citing dissatisfaction with the storyline between the two. Prinze Jr. would later see a clip from the match, and criticized Paul for livestreaming performing a Frog Splash during the match.

It should be noted that Prinze Jr. wasn't entirely down on Crown Jewel, as the "Scooby-Doo" headliner did express interest in the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Alas, it does not appear the match was enough to get Prinze Jr. to cancel his previously plans on Saturday.

