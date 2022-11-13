Interesting Note About Jinder Mahal's Recent Match On WWE SmackDown

On the November 11 edition of "WWE Smackdown," Jinder Mahal returned to action for the first time in nearly four months and took on the "Monster Of All Monsters," Braun Strowman, in the first matchup of the "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament. The winner of the inaugural tournament will earn a future title match opportunity against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Though Mahal lost his matchup against Strowman, it marked an interesting note, according to Fightful Select. This past Friday served as Mahal's first match under the new Paul "Triple H" Levesque era in WWE. Earlier this summer, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon officially retired amidst an investigation from the WWE board into a hush-money settlement, effectively stepping down from his corporate position at 77 years old.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were soon named the new co-CEOs, while Levesque assumed the role of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. In September, Levesque's role was elevated to Chief Content Officer, as he now "oversees the company's creative writing, talent relations, live events, and creative services departments," according to WWE Corporate. Since taking on his new positions, Levesque has summoned the return of many former Superstars and has been praised for his "fresh, new aspects" of booking.

Ironically, Mahal's last previous matchup on July 22 marked the same day now former CEO Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement. Prior to his brief hiatus, the former WWE Champion had been paired with newcomer Shanky, before the two last faced off against The Viking Raiders on "SmackDown."