Backstage News On Interesting Upcoming WWE Live Event

Following on from the highly-successful Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel overseas shows, it appears that another major international event may be just around the corner. According to so-called WWE insider, WrestleVotes, there was reportedly "chatter" last night backstage at "WWE Raw" about another international live event taking place in the new year.

The dates discussed for the yet-to-be announced event are either January 18 or January 19. Notably, those two dates fall on a Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, which is unusual for WWE premium live events, as they typically occur on either a Saturday or Sunday. According to WWE's recently published live event calendar for early 2023, the company currently has a live televised episode of "Raw" penciled in for January 16 in Cincinnati, OH, followed by a live televised taping of "WWE SmackDown" on January 20 in Detroit. The tweet posted by WrestleVotes noted that it was unclear at this time whether the rumored event would be a televised one or if it would be something of a large-scale house show; a location has reportedly yet to be determined.

In September, WWE hosted Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, which was the first time a major premium live event had been held in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam in 1992. Following the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque praised the success of the event, which saw a number of WWE records being broken, including the company achieving their largest European gate in history and recording their highest merchandise sales for a non-WrestleMania event. In addition, this month's Crown Jewel event, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reportedly saw a "seven-figure viewership" to become the promotion's most-watched international premium live event ever.