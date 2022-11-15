Behind-The-Scenes Update On Mia Yim's WWE Ring Name

Since returning, Mia Yim has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in WWE – a welcomed change from how she was previously presented on the main roster. Last night marked Yim's first singles victory outside of "NXT" when she defeated Tamina Snuka one-on-one, but that was only one instance of Yim's part on the show. She also agreed to form an alliance with The O.C's AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows to even the odds against their rivals, The Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

During a backstage segment with The O.C. on last night's episode of the red brand, the stable referred to Yim as "Michin," which she explained is "kind of a nickname. It means crazy in Korean." In a follow up, a new report from Fightful Select has confirmed that Mia Yim will still be referred using her traditional ring name but the nickname, "Michin," will also be used to describe her.

Yim is headed into her first-ever WWE premium live event match when she teams with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and a mystery partner to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26. She was previously a member of the infamous RETRIBUTION stable that debuted in WWE in 2020, but was released by the company in November 2021. She then took a lengthy hiatus from competing in the ring before returning to the independent circuit and Impact Wrestling for a five month stint. She finished up with the company at a television tapings in Albany, New York, following Bound For Glory before reconnecting with WWE and returning on the November 7 episode of "Raw."