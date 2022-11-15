MJF Remembers The Man Who Taught Him To 'Style And Strut'

MJF has been one of AEW's biggest heels since the company began in 2019 — however, even the "Salt of the Earth" shows a different side of himself from time to time.

"Two years since your passing. Ik you'll be watching on Saturday. Thanks for teaching me how to style and strut, Love you Poppa. #Penniesfromheaven," MJF wrote on Twitter, referencing the Arthur Johnson/Johnny Burke song made famous by Bing Crosby. There were also two photos attached in the tweet, one where MJF stood next to his grandfather who passed two years ago, and one with him sitting on a throne from an episode of "AEW Dynamite."

On November 19, MJF will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear — MJF's second opportunity at the title. MJF's first opportunity at the AEW World Championship came at All Out 2020 also against Jon Moxley, however, Moxley walked away with the victory on the night. MJF received his current AEW World Championship opportunity after winning the Casino Ladder match at All Out 2022 with the help of The Firm. This will be the second-ever match between Moxley and MJF, with this being MJF's chance to even their singles record against each other.

Although MJF has not won championship gold to this point in AEW, he has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring three years in a row, defeating Dante Martin for the ring in 2021. In the past, MJF has used to Dynamite Diamond Ring to help him win matches such as his victory over Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021. Over his tenure in AEW, MJF has defeated major stars such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Jungle Boy.

Despite The Firm helping MJF win the ladder match, egos flared and they have since turned on MJF, leading him to not show up in AEW until Full Gear.