Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo

In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.

"I wish I didn't even say 'The Boss' thing," Saraya said. "I feel like they got confused with Triple H, and Triple H has always been a fantastic boss to me. Like I really enjoyed my time in 'NXT,' I always had the best matches at 'NXT,' too. I had so much fun there, and he always did listen to me. So I feel like people got a little confused with that. ... And I was just trying to do character stuff. It wasn't anything personal, you know? People already know, when I do interviews, I talk nothing but positivity about WWE and my time there, and I have nothing against them."

That certainly seems to confirm that "The Boss" Saraya was referring to was not Bruce Springsteen, but none other than Vince McMahon, if that wasn't already obvious enough. Still, her clarification that the comments were meant to be in character should hopefully calm down any fans who remained up-in-arms over the reference.

Since Saraya's debut, she and Britt Baker have been engaged in a heated war of words. It will come to a head with Saraya's first match in almost five years on Saturday, November 19 during AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.