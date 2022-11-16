Scrypts Reveal Promised For 11/22 WWE NXT

After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Scrypts will finally unveil himself on the 11/22 episode of "WWE NXT."

During the 11/14 episode of the show, Scrypts left another message – with an altered voice – on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, pointing out why no wrestler on WWE's developmental brand matches up to his skill set.

Your cameras couldn't catch me.

I got past your guards with ease.

Now that I'm here, everything after this will only be a breeze.

Because I'm fast as lightning, smarter than you think.

Moves are incredible, you miss it if you blink.

Next week, you will see that you and I aren't the same.

So tell me...

Who's the first to play a little game?

Sincerely,

Scrypts

Fans on social media believe Scrypts is likely a high-flyer/luchador going by his latest message. One fan also suggested the possibility of Scrypts being unveiled as former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze, seeing as the latest vignette included the word "breeze."

There was previously speculation that Scrypts could be unveiled as T-BAR, FKA Dominik Dijakovic, especially due to the rebellious nature of the Scrypts character resembling RETRIBUTION. However, WWE has been airing separate vignettes for "The Authority" Donovan Dijak, who is believed to be the returning Dijakovic.

The vignettes first began on the 10/25 episode of "WWE NXT," where a mysterious person threatened to "rip all of NXT apart." The following week, Scrypts implied through another voicemail that he had been ignored by WWE higher-ups, noting that his calls had been screened for far too long, causing him to grow irate with the promotion. On last week's show, Scrypts sent out an ominous warning to the "NXT" roster, promising to trigger the downfall of the brand upon his arrival.

Besides the big unveiling of Scrptys, the lineup for next week's show includes "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Carmelo Hayes, and Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade in a grudge match.