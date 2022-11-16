Logan Paul's Co-Host Says He Suffered Injury At WWE Crown Jewel

In only his third professional wrestling match ever, Logan Paul took on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in an attempt to defeat "The Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; however, Paul came up short in his hard-fought attempt. During the match, many different personalities made appearances such as Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Logan's real-life brother, Jake Paul. Two other men who got in the ring are the co-hosts of Logan's ImPAULsive YouTube podcast, Mike and George. Mike and George have never wrestled prior to taking a Superkicks from The Usos in the middle of the match at Crown Jewel. While on "ImPAULsive," Mike discussed the injuries he sustained at the recent PLE.

"My jaw came out of place," George said. "Everybody's like, 'WWE is fake.' Yeah, why don't you get f****** tossed around, bro. I have bruises all over my back; my jaw is out of place."

George and Mike were both dragged from the crowd to the ring by The Usos following their trash-talking of The Bloodline — which is what led to the two YouTubers getting Superkicked. Despite the injuries he claims he sustained at Crown Jewel, Mike was feeling good enough to do the podcast.

Mike was not the only person involved in the match not to come out unscathed, as Logan is currently dealing with a set of injuries himself. It was announced following the big match on social media that Logan had suffered a torn meniscus and a torn MCL. It has not been confirmed if Logan officially tore his ACL as well, however, that will not stop him from already wanting a future match with John Cena.

