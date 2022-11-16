Renee Paquette Doesn't Mince Words About AEW Full Gear Main Event

It's safe to say All Elite Wrestling backstage correspondent Renee Paquette isn't impartial when it comes to this weekend's AEW World Championship match. Her husband, Jon Moxley, is set to defend his title against Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Full Gear, and Paquette shared some strong words on "Busted Open Radio" regarding Saturday's match.

"Listen, I think that it's an absolute guarantee that Jon will be mopping that ring with MJF's face," Paquette said. "He will literally paint that ring red with MJF. This will be a battle of a grown-ass man ... just beating the absolute piss out of a child that thinks that he knows what he's doing in this world of professional wrestling. He's going to get a rude awakening on Saturday when he realizes that he's not actually ready to run with the wolves."

Paquette and Friedman had a showdown of their own late last month on an episode "AEW Dynamite," with MJF acting in his typically rude manner towards the interviewer while discussing the upcoming match against her husband. However, in that same interview, Friedman did pledge not to use his infamous Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at Full Gear.

The former WWE personality made her debut with AEW just weeks prior on the October 12 edition of "Dynamite." Paquette has already made an impact in AEW, taking over the majority of the company's interview segments.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.