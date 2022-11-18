Nick Aldis Hopes For More Matches With Top WWE Star

Nick Aldis has been the center of attention of the NWA as of late, but it's not for a title reign or a big victory he recently picked up. He's actually become somewhat of a notorious figure for owner Billy Corgan and the company — posting a now-deleted video to Instagram where he publicly resigned and pointed to previous comments Corgan said about women's wrestling as a contributing influence in his departure. Looking back on Aldis' run, it's clear how much of an impact he had in rivalries with top stars like Cody Rhodes, a superstar that now calls WWE his home.

"It was a lightning in a bottle situation [with Cody]," Aldis told "Notsam Wrestling." "And there was no multi-million dollar company, marketing team, and a creative team, and a promotional machine carefully crafting all this. It was two guys using their instincts." The two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recalls the two just focusing on the business aspects of everything because their chemistry in the ring was instantly powerful.

"We embrace that little bit of competitiveness with each other; we brought out the best in each other ... Immediately, we were going like, 'Maybe we could do a trilogy.' That was obviously the intent, but obviously, things happened where he left Ring of Honor, and obviously, they learned about impending AEW ... I would hope [there is time for another match down the road with Cody and me]. I think there's time for more than one. Hey man, I've got a mortgage." Aldis' contract with the NWA officially expires on December 31, allowing him the opportunity to work for any other promotions, including WWE, where Rhodes is currently signed. "The American Nightmare" has been out with a ruptured pectoral muscle since the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this past June.