Charlie Haas Says Former WWE Star Is Dealing With Concussion Problems

The professional wrestling business can create memorable, all-time moments and take fans on the journey of a lifetime; however, there are massive negative sides to the industry as well. Concussions, which are essentially a brain injury, have been around the wrestling business for a long time and can be dangerous in effecting a wrestler's long-term mental state or bill of health. Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas discussed which former WWE star is currently suffering from the side effects of concussions.

"When Rico and I had our run, our tag title run, a lot of tag teams didn't want to work with him — they refused to work with him in the ring," Haas said appearing on "Ten Count." "When they did, they'd hurt him. They'd try to hurt him ... He's suffering from a lot of concussion issues because of all of that."

Rico was part of the WWE roster from 2002 until 2004. During the early part of his tenure, Rico was aligned with Billy and Chuck — a controversial pairing that pushed boundaries and acted at times as if they were a gay couple onscreen. As an in-ring wrestler, Rico also won the WWE Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions, with his first win coming alongside Rikishi. A couple of years later, Rico would hold WWE tag gold yet again as he and Haas won the WWE Tag Team Championships and held them for 56 days. Following his run in WWE, Rico found himself holding gold one more time, as he won the All Asia Tag Team Championship alongside Bull Buchanan. Rico has not wrestled in a ring in any promotion since 2005.

