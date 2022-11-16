WWE NXT Viewership Stalls Despite A Key Demo Boost

Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT" drew an average of 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to data shared by Wrestlenomics.

The brightest number that can be taken from that figure, however, lies within the key 18-49 demographic. This week, that number was up 14 percent to a rating of 0.17.

"NXT" ended up ranking 26th in the P18-49 demographic among cable originals for the day, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, but ranked 46th when including broadcast primetime. The top-rated show for the evening belonged to the "College Football Playoff Rankings Show" on ESPN, with a 0.73 P18-49 rating.

While the Wrestlenomics report notes that there was "virtually no difference" from last week in terms of total viewership, Tuesday's total viewership number for "NXT" was the lowest since October 4 "by a slim margin." They no longer had to contend with the World Series or election coverage in the U.S., but there was a little college basketball and NBA action sprinkled throughout the evening in addition to the aforementioned "College Football Playoff Rankings Show."

Tuesday's "NXT" saw Bron Breakker successfully defend his "NXT" Championship against Von Wagner while Apollo Crews took another step towards challenging Breakker for his title by defeating J.D. McDonagh. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose saw off Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match to continue her historic reign as "NXT" Women's Champion, though not without some help from former "NXT UK" star Isla Dawn.

