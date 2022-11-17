Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill

Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.

So how did the two end up bonding en route to forming the Shield with current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, both Rollins and Reigns revealed it was a particular training session during one summer afternoon.

"That was a time when no one knew who we were," Reigns said. "They were training us like dogs, training us good, and I turned it up on Seth big time that day."

"I remember it very specifically," Rollins said. "Terry [Taylor] was working with the talent that day, working with a few of us on basically picking up the intensity for short sprints of time. A lot of what we were doing at that time in the training facility in Tampa was mindless work. It's summer in Florida; it's roasting inside. We'd been toiling away in developmental, and it was all very frustrating."