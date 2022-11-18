Ace Steel Resumes Involvement In Pro Wrestling Following AEW Exit

Professional wrestling trainer Ace Steel was released by AEW a number of weeks ago as the result of the reported backstage altercation between he, CM Punk, and The Elite. This backstage brawl was the alleged result of Punk's disparagement toward The Elite as EVPs of AEW during the All Out 2022 media scrum — leading to Punk and Steel on one side of the fight and The Elite on the other. None of the men have made live television appearances for AEW since the backstage brawl, however, Steel is the only man involved to officially be let go.

On Facebook, Steel posted a photo last night with various students at his wrestling school which is known as Hybrid School of Wrestling LLC. Despite all the negative publicity that came with the backstage brawl, Steel's name was in the media then more than ever, which may have helped his business moving forward. Steel and Punk's connection and why he was involved in the fight was due to him training Punk in the early days of Punk's in-ring career. Following Steel's training, Punk has gone on to become one of only two men in history to win the ROH World Championship, the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the AEW World Championship.

Steel was released and AEW CEO Tony Khan has refused to comment on whether or not Punk will be returning; however, The Elite are in a much better position as it was announced on the November 16 "Dynamite" that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will be challenging for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. The Elite became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, however, reportedly due to the backstage brawl that took place hours after they won, they were stripped of their titles the following Wednesday.