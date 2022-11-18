Linda McMahon Spotted Meeting With Donald Trump

With Donald Trump announcing that he intends to run for United States president once again in 2024, the WWE Hall of Famer is already shoring up donations among some of his biggest allies and supporters. Trump was recently seen dining with none other than Linda McMahon, along with former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others. McMahon served in Trump's cabinet as the head of the Small Business Administration, and has been a top donor of the Trump Foundation for well over a decade.

In addition to her involvement with the Trump administration, McMahon was linked in an investigative report to funding the "March to Save America" on January 6 of 2021. During that rally, Trump encouraged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill, where they eventually stormed the Capitol Building, causing five deaths and excessive property damage. Following her time as head of the Small Business Administration, McMahon was appointed Chairman of the Center for the American Worker, an arm of the America First Policy Institute — a political non-profit with McMahon serving as Chair of the Board.

Trump has a lengthy direct history with WWE as well. The former president hosted both WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V at halls adjacent to his casinos, specified in the broadcast as "Trump Plaza." Trump also notoriously appeared at WrestleMania 23, where Umaga and Bobby Lashley wrestled to determine whether Trump or Vince McMahon would have their head shaved — due to Lashley's victory, Trump shaved McMahon's head in the middle of the ring.