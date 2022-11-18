Kevin Owens Set To Appear On TV Show

We might not be entirely sure when we'll next see Kevin Owens in a WWE ring, but that doesn't mean you won't be seeing him on television. If you're Canadian, at least.

A new edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Owens will be featured in a new show debuting in Quebec in 2023. The show is called "Bon Matin Chuck" and will air on Crave. JF Rivard will serve as the series director; he began his directing career in 1999 with the short film, "Kuproquo," and his more recent works include "C'est comme ça que je t'aime," "The Sisterhood," and "Mad Mom." Lou Belanger and Marieme Ndiaye will serve as producers for "Bon Matin Chuck." It's said that Rivard, Belanger, and Ndiaye are big wrestling fans.

Owens has been off WWE TV for a while, supposedly due to the fact that he wasn't traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Insider Twitter account WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that initial plans for Owens to be aligned with Sami Zayn were being temporarily halted due to Zayn's rise in popularity with The Bloodline, but even if those plans hadn't been delayed, Owens would probably be looking at some time off in the ring, as he suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during a house show match with Austin Theory.

Dave Meltzer of the Observer also reported that Owens was penciled in for a match at Survivor Series WarGames, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on The Bloodline in the titular WarGames match. Fightful, meanwhile, followed up with their own report, stating that despite his injury, the former WWE Universal Champion is still on the road with WWE. Fightful also mentioned that plans could very well change depending on how severe the sprain is.