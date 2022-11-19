Jade Cargill Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE

As she continues to enjoy an all-time undefeated streak in singles matches, Jade Cargill will face Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear 2022 to defend her TBS Championship. The reigning champ is currently considered one of the top stars in the AEW women's division and is often considered one of the best homegrown talents the company has produced. Furthermore, with only twenty months since her in-ring debut on "AEW Dynamite" back in March 2021, Cargill's rise to the top comes as she still has the potential to grow as a competitor.

As a wrestler, Cargill is undoubtedly synonymous with the AEW brand, as she has never competed in another company up to this point. Cargill seems happy about this fact as a proud representative of the Tony Khan-led company. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Cargill explained her decision to make AEW her home in pro wrestling. "I was actually going between this company and [WWE] at the same time," Cargill explained, "but, ya know, we have an owner, Tony Khan... I love the fact that he treats us like athletes."

This is ot the first time Cargill has given Khan credit for being a good boss; she frequently praises his management skills as the owner and president of AEW. Cargill continued, touting his treatment of her and the other talent in the company. "He understands that we need mental health days, we need time off... I have a 5-year-old daughter, I want to be there as much as I can for her," Cargill said. "That's the reason I chose this company... They don't treat me like a number."