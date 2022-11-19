Braun Strowman Gets Receipt For 'Floppy Floppers' Tweet On WWE SmackDown

After his match against Omos at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman's stirred the pot with his remarks on Twitter about high flyers and called them "floppy floppers" and "flippy flippers." During the November 18 edition of "SmackDown," former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet brought up Strowman's controversial comments in a backstage promo.

"I know you're not one for big thinking," said Ricochet. "You're looking way too far into the future because if you keep looking past these 'flippy flippers,' your words not mine, it might come back to bite you."

The comments about high flyers aren't the only controversial take Strowman has had on pro wrestling. Around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, "The Monster Among Men" called out independent wrestlers who were using Patreon and GoFundMe campaigns.

"Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff. If you can't afford to pay your bills, maybe you should change professions. That's why I quit strongman. I loved it but I couldn't afford to live, so instead of making a go fund me or a Patreon," Strowman tweeted.

Both Strowman and Ricochet are set to face each other on the November 25 edition of "SmackDown" in a "SmackDown" World Cup match. Last Friday, Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali to advance in the tournament.

Also, during the November 18 edition of "SmackDown," Strowman teamed with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and defeated Imperium's Giovanni Vinci, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser.

Strowman made his WWE return on the September 5 episode of "Raw," after being gone from the company since his release on June 2, 2021. His return happened after "Triple H" Levesque took charge of WWE's Talent Relations and Creative departments in July.