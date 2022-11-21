Ultimo Dragon Comments On Potential AEW Match

It hasn't even been a month since Ultimo Dragon revealed that he would love to come into AEW and wrestle Chris Jericho, bringing their rivalry in the 1990s full circle. With a bevy of foreign talent gracing AEW's programming lately, including Katsuyori Shibata and even former GHC Heavyweight Champion Jun Akiyama, a Dragon/AEW appearance doesn't seem out of the question.

But while things seem to be moving towards Jericho and Dragon locking horns in AEW, the Japanese legend could only offer up uncertainty when "Ten Count" host Steve Fall asked if he'd be appearing in AEW any time soon.

"I don't know, I'm not sure," Dragon said. "I'd like to, but I'm not sure."

With the AEW situation up in the air, Fall then asked whether Dragon could find himself back in WWE for one more match. The former J-Crown Champion briefly worked for the promotion from 2003-2004, though he was relegated mainly to the promotion's Cruiserweight Division.

"I would love to go back at least one more time," Dragon said. "I would definitely be into doing, at least one more time."

In the end, it still seemed like Dragon would favor an AEW appearance after Fall asked him who Dragon's dream opponent would be in the US right now.

"Real easy; Chris Jericho," Dragon said.

It should be noted that Dragon and AEW almost worked together back when the promotion first started, according to Dragon's WCW manager Sonny Onoo. The latter claimed in a 2021 interview that Dragon was approached to appear at AEW's first Fyter Fest event, but that scheduling conflicts with Dragon's return to Dragon Gate ultimately prevented the appearance.

