Bianca Belair Wants To Break The Internet By Tagging With Music Star

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is still relatively new to the world of pro wrestling having only debuted in 2016. Still, her captivating look and natural charisma have propelled her to the front of the company and beyond. Belair is already beginning to transcend sports entertainment and enter the world of Hollywood, having recently signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME), a talent agency that works to build Belair's skills in "business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more." Earlier this year, during a conversation with Metro News, Belair had the idea of bringing another Hollywood star to crossover to WWE – Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, Rihanna.

"When she's ready to come back, I would love that!" "The EST of WWE" told Metro. "Come tag team with me, we can be tag team champions! I think we would break the internet with that one! I'm a huge fan of Rihanna, I love Fenty Beauty and I've always thought that being a WWE superstar, makeup is such a huge part of what we do, of our characters and our personas and our presence." Belair previously partnered with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line for an Instagram commercial promoting their products.

Another popular musician – Megan Thee Stallion – met up with Belair at last year's Lollapalooza festival. Reports at the time indicated that WWE wanted to bring the rapper to SummerSlam for an angle between the two women but it, unfortunately, fell through. Belair will, however, be starring in an upcoming Hulu reality series alongside her husband and fellow WWE star, Montez Ford. Later this month, Belair teams with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner against Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match at the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event