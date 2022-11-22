MJF Is Offended If This Doesn't Happen After An AEW Show

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has revealed the one thing that he's offended by following an AEW event. MJF is regarded as the top heel in AEW. In an interview before his historic AEW World Championship win, MJF told the New York Post that when he's not the main focus coming out of an AEW show, it offends him.

"It hurt every time because I'm not just in pro wrestling, pro wrestling is my life," MJF said. "This is what I eat, sleep, live and breathe by. I could cry just talking about this. I care about pro wrestling more than anyone has in the history of the business and I can say that with a straight face because it's the God's honest truth. There's a reason that every single time I go out there it's incredible TV. It's because I obsess over this s—t. This is my life. This is all I care about, okay, outside of making millions of dollars. I love this s—t."

MJF is used to being the center of attention, but that wasn't the case following his return at All Out in September. Instead, the focus shifted to CM Punk and The Elite being involved in a real-life brawl after the show. During the November 9 episode of "Dynamite," MJF claimed he's been overshadowed by Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo, Matt Hardy's head injury at All Out back in 2020, Chris Jericho, and of course, the Punk incident. In storyline, MJF vowed to steal the spotlight since at Full Gear.