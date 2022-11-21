Kenny Omega Cryptically Talks About How AEW Has Changed

The Elite are back in AEW. And they're not off to the best of starts, with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks' triumphant return being stimied by Death Triangle and a hammer, which Rey Fenix used to pin Omega and retain the AEW World Trios Championships for Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear. And it appears the loss, and the way he and the Bucks lost, has Omega thinking introspectively.

Towards the end of the first "Being the Elite" episode in months, shot shortly after the Full Gear loss, Omega provided the following, cryptic remarks.

"What's happened to this place?" Omega asked. "I don't even recognize AEW anymore. This is the thing we built and it's become this? Even someone like Fenix reverts to cheating? I thought he had more pride than that. I thought he had more respect than that.

"I don't know what's next, but if there's any justice for this company, this world, if you have any self-respect, whoever's in charge, it's not us, you're going to make this right. You got to make this right. At this point, I'm not sure if we should just let it go, or if we should carry on."

At least for the next little while, the Elite will be carrying on, as they are scheduled to face Death Triangle again, then again, and then possibly several more times, as the two will battle in a best-of-seven series for the AEW Trios Championships. Should the series go to a seventh match, it would take place in the Bucks' home state of California on January 11. Match two will take place this Wednesday in Chicago, on "AEW Dynamite."

