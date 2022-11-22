The Young Bucks Change Twitter Bio Ahead Of AEW's Chicago Return

All Elite Wrestling returns to the Chicago area this Wednesday night to film a live episode of "AEW Dynamite" and a taped episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Wintrust Arena. It will be AEW's first visit to the area since the All Out pay-per-view, which took place at the NOW Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates on September 4. This particular visit to the city will be the first without hometown hero and former AEW World Champion CM Punk involved. Punk's status with AEW is currently unknown following his tirade during the All Out post-show media scrum, which allegedly led to a skirmish in the locker room with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

The Bucks, who made an in-ring return at the Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday night following a period of absence after the All Out event, have now updated their Twitter bio – a tradition of The Bucks when they wish to provide an update to the masses – seemingly looking ahead to the reaction they will perhaps receive this Wednesday night in Punk's hometown. They wrote, "Chicago. This'll be interesting."

During the Full Gear event this past weekend, loud "f**k CM Punk" chants were heard during The Bucks' return match alongside fellow The Elite member Kenny Omega against Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix) for the AEW World Trios Championship; The Bucks and Omega were defeated. Interestingly, The Elite used a small clip of the chant mentioned above in the latest episode of their "Being the Elite" series on YouTube, seemingly adding more fuel to their reported spat with Punk.