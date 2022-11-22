Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims

The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.

"I keep getting stuff from talents in AEW on this," Meltzer said. "Ever since Saturday, I've gotten a lot. Put it this way — there is a lot of talent that is very convinced of one thing. Obviously CM Punk ... has always been very adamant he had nothing to do with it. Tony said that he had nothing to do with it. ... The skepticism, and I mean it's vehement from a lot of people, as far as the skepticism of that story. So it's not like this thing has been settled in the eyes of ... a lot of the talent." Meltzer would go on to say that, in the past, fights in locker rooms would happen and everybody would eventually move on, but that isn't the case anymore in today's climate.

Following Punk signing to the AEW roster in August of last year, Cabana was still present on shows for the company up until March of 2022. It's been previously reported that some AEW talent learned Cabana was going to be let go in March, and intervened on his behalf. Cabana was then offered a spot on the ROH roster, and was mostly absent from AEW television tapings. Khan had previously denied that the move had anything to do with Punk — something he reiterated during Saturday's media scrum.