Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch

All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series.

According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.

The report added that there's no word yet on the potential of Naomi, Charlotte Flair or Sasha Banks returning at Survivor Series to join Team Bianca. All three women have been off WWE TV since May.

Lynch being unveiled as Belair's teammate would make a ton of sense from a storyline perspective, seeing as the two women shared a warm embrace on the "WWE Raw" after SummerSlam where "Big Time Becks" announced she had suffered a separated shoulder. The segment also saw Lynch bringing back her "The Man" persona and turning babyface, as she praised Belair for carrying the WWE's women's division, acknowledging that the EST got the better of her in their yearlong rivalry.

Furthermore, Lynch was written off WWE TV after being ambushed by Damage CTRL, the team that Belair & Co. will be wrestling Saturday. As such, Lynch returning to settle the score with Bayley & Co. gives her storyline purpose to join Belair's WarGames team.

Earlier on Monday, Fightful Select also reported that Lynch was expected to be the fifth member of Team Bianca's WarGames squad.

If Lynch does make her return at "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, it could possibly mean she'll be assigned to the Blue Brand going forward. According to several reports, Lynch vs. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is one of WWE's working plans for WrestleMania 39 in April.