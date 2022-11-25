Baron Corbin Blasts 'So Called Fans' Who Are WWE Stars

Baron Corbin recently referred to himself as "The Modern Day Wrestling God," a nickname given to him by his new manager, former WWE Champion, JBL. He has remained undefeated in his new gimmick, and in his last three matches has defeated stars who made their names outside of WWE before signing with the company — Johnny Gargano, Cedric Alexander, and most recently Akira Tozawa.

Corbin discussed his thoughts on WWE stars who always had the dream of wrestling in the company during his appearance on "After the Bell with Corey Graves." "More competition, higher level athletes — I want to see the 1%," said Corbin.

"I don't want to see these so-called fans who get in the business, get on television, and get in our rings. I think that has poisoned what we do. When you started letting fans in our ring, it poisoned the sanctity of what we do. I mean, when you talk about a Johnny Gargano, you talk about a Kevin Owens, all these guys, all they ever wanted to do since day one was be a WWE Superstar because they're the biggest fans in the world. It's not about who's the biggest fan, it's about who's the best competitor."

Gargano and Owens both wrestled on the independent scene and ROH prior to signing with WWE and both men have found success. Owens has won the Universal Championship once, the United States Championship three times, and the Intercontinental title on two occasions. Gargano has the unique distinction of being "NXT's" first-ever Triple Crown Champion, achieving the honor when he defeated Adam Cole in the main event of Takeover: New York for the "NXT" Championship.



